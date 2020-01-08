Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.95. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 30,574 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DII.B shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

