Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.95. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 30,574 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DII.B shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

