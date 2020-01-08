Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Dock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, CoinBene and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00178691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.01409810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00118222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

