DMarket One Day Volume Reaches $608,351.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $608,351.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, YoBit, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

