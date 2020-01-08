Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 accounts for about 1.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter worth $72,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the third quarter worth $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,825. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $134.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

