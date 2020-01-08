DIMCOIN Market Cap Reaches $99,008.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $99,008.00 and $423.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01365160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

