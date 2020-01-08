Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $50.62 or 0.00606702 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $236,557.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

