Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $26.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,614.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.84 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $329.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock worth $122,442,678. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

