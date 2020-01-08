Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.28 ($42.18).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €33.92 ($39.44). 2,719,245 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.98.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

