Desire (DSR) Market Cap Tops $11,711.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $11,711.00 and $8,105.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,144.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.01719368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.02929221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00559868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00699087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00060674 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

