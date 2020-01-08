Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.15. Depomed shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 41,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Depomed alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.