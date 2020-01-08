DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Trading Down 0.8%

DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

DELHI BK CORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. Its deposit products comprise personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, club, money market, individual retirement, and savings accounts; demand deposits; investment certificates; fixed-rate certificates of deposit; and ATM and debit cards.

