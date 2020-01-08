Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. 27,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,523,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

