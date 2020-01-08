Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $27.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $29.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $58.78. 581,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,483 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,245. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

