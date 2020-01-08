DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,317. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

