DATx Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $343,010.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. DATx has a market cap of $283,673.00 and $343,010.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, Rfinex and HitBTC. In the last week, DATx has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00179831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.01423372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Rfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.