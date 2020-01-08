Datawallet One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,615.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $407,490.00 and approximately $58,615.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Exmo, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

