Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 9.8%

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, 10,569 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

