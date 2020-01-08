Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $156.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

