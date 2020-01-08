Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.88

News coverage about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a daily sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 15,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,594. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. Analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

