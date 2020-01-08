DAEX (DAX) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last week, DAEX has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $649,663.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.48 or 0.05828702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

