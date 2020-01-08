Cynthia J. Ladd Sells 1,849 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) General Counsel Cynthia J. Ladd sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $126,564.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. 361,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,876. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after buying an additional 228,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,654 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

