CYBR Token Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (CYBR)

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. CYBR Token has a total market capitalization of $370,491.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYBR Token token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx. During the last week, CYBR Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.05812309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CYBR Token Token Profile

CYBR Token (CYBR) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io . The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken . CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.