Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading Up 0.3%

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358.98 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.60), approximately 1,242 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

