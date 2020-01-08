Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Up 4.1%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.85, 712 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Cuentas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

