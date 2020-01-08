Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.45, 323,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 291,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.