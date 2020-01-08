CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post sales of $122.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.35 million and the highest is $124.66 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $138.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $475.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $461.66 million, with estimates ranging from $452.94 million to $470.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,589,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 148,501 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,905. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

