CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $506,497.00 and $2,701.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00389778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00070997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00099169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

