CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 191,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CryoPort by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CryoPort by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in CryoPort by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

