CryCash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,105.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, CryCash has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a market capitalization of $311,418.00 and $4,105.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

