Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

