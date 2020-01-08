CRH (NYSE:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.15

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $39.85. CRH shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 47,977 shares trading hands.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CRH by 105,730.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 38.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

