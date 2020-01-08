Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 435 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 407 ($5.35) target price (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 390.45 ($5.14).

LON CRST opened at GBX 431.31 ($5.67) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

