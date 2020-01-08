Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

