Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $10.85. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 779 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $586.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 27.84%.

About Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

