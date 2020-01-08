CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.78. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 120 shares.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the third quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.