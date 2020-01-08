Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $365.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $330.00.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.36.

TMO traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.98. 917,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,753. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $225.64 and a 52 week high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

