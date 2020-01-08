Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,649 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,588,000 after buying an additional 968,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.91 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.