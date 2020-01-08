Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.28% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after acquiring an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $51,927,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 56,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,757. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

