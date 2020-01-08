Country Trust Bank Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,233,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,916,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 335,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. 5,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,350. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.