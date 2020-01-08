Country Trust Bank Has $29.19 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,029. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

