Country Trust Bank Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.25.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $370.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,373. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $248.01 and a one year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

