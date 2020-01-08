COTI Trading 26.8% Higher This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

