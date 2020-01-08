Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.00.
NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,996. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $204.18 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
