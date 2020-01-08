Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,996. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $204.18 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.