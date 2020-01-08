Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.80, 115,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 140,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

