Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

CLGX has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

CLGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $176,362.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,429.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikrant Raina acquired 2,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $338,043. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corelogic by 174.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

