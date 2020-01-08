Corelogic Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Corelogic has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corelogic to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $176,362.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $338,043. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

