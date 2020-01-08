Cooper Financial Group Sells 913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.82. 1,336,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $178.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

