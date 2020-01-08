Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,263,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 424,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. 7,583,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $305.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

