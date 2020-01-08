Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,361. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,402.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,336.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,259,501 shares of company stock valued at $206,721,526 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

