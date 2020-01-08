Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,619. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.25.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

